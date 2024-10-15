'Bada Paisa Milega Kaam Hone Ke Baad’: Police Investigation Reveals Promise Of Large Sum Of Money To Shooters For Killing Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique was shot at on Saturday (October 12) in Mumbai's Bandra area and succumbed to the bullet injuries | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: The Lonkar brothers Pravin and Shubham told Dharamraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam that they will “get a big amount once the job” – killing NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique – “is done”, according to police.

Crime Branch Arrest Accused

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Pravin from Pune in connection with the NCP leader’s murder. Shubham, who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the killing, has been absconding since last month.

Pravin Lonkar is accused of providing money and logistical support to the shooters, the police said. Both Pravin and Shubham were booked under the Arms Act by Akot Police in January 2024.

Pravin was running a dairy in the Warje area of Pune, while Dharamraj and Shivkumar were working in a scrap shop next to it. This is how they came into contact with the Lonkar brothers. In Pune, Shubham occasionally met with Dharamraj and Shivkumar.

“Bada paisa milega kaam hone ke baad,” the Lonkar brothers told the accused in Pune. The conspiracy was hatched in Pune. The accused were specifically assigned Baba Siddique as the target, and they were even provided with his photo along with a flex banner of Baba Siddique.