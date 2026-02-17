When Salim Khan Predicted Salman Khan Would Become A 'Cult Star'; Son Recalled The Moment On Bigg Boss

Salim Khan, 90, health update |

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Tuesday morning. The exact nature of his ailment has not been disclosed. He was reportedly brought to the hospital by his son, Salman Khan. Amid this, let's take a look back at when the famed screenwriter described his son as a "cult star."

Back in 2023, when Bigg Boss 17 aired, Salman’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri visited the show to promote her debut film Farrey. While giving her a tour of the Bigg Boss 17 set, Salman recalled the words his father said to him before his debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya released. He told his niece, "Jab Maine Pyaar Kiya ki thi, jab Daddy ne, yaani ke aapke nana ne picture dekhi and he said tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?" He then remembered what his father had told him: "Tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge." Salman also recalled that his father had said the only person who would be able to stop him would be he himself.

Salman then passed on his father’s advice to his niece. Reiterating the sentiment, he told Alizeh, "If not a star, you will become an actor, as I've seen you work and you are doing good."

Once, when Salman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he shared insights into his father’s routine and habits. The actor revealed that his father enjoys two hearty meals a day consisting of "two-three parathas, rice, meat and dessert." He also spoke about Salim’s daily walking routine from their residence at Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments to the Bandstand area.

According to Sunday Guardian Live, Salim Khan is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Several family members have arrived at the hospital, including his daughter Alvira Khan, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, grandson Ayaan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan’s husband Ayush Sharma, to check on his health.

Fans across the country are praying for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery and wishing him good health.