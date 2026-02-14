 'Bhai Sahi Lag Rahe Hai, Baaki Bekaar...': Main Hoon Song From Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan Released On Valentine's Day; Netizens React - Watch
A romantic song titled Main Hoon from Salman Khan starrer Battle Of Galwan was released on Valentine's Day. The song also features Chitrangada Singh, and it has received a mixed response from netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Main Hoon From Battle Of Galwan Out | YouTube

After the teaser and the song Maatrubhumi, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Battle Of Galwan have now unveiled a romantic track of the film titled Main Hoon. Composed and sung by Ayaan Lall (Kunickaa Sadanand's son), the song has been launched on Valentine's Day. The female part in the track is sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal.

Salman took to X to share the song with his fans. While the song has been shot beautifully, the audio fails to grab our attention. Check out his tweet below...

Netizens React To Main Hoon Song From Battle Of Galwan

Well, netizens, including Salman Khan fans, have given a mixed response to the song. A netizen tweeted, "Visual aur bhai shi lg rhe h baaki male singer aur lyrics bekaar hain (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Is that a song? Seriously? No one can remember the lyrics, no one can even hum it. They just played some crap music on a synthesizer and left it at that. What the hell? Everyone who was involved in this so called song should be fired. ASAP. Can't believe... (sic)"

One more netizen tweeted, "This track is pure fire! Shreya’s vocals hit, Chitrangda slays, and the beats? Next level! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Apart from Salman and Chitrangada, the movie also features many other actors like Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal. Reportedly, even Govinda has a pivotal role in the film, but there's no confirmation about it.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is slated to release on April 17, 2026. While the teaser and the songs have received a lukewarm response, it will be interesting to see how the trailer turns out to be. Salman's fans have high expectations from the movie, as his last couple of releases have failed to impress the audience.

