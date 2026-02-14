'Akshaye Khanna Left Drishyam 3...': KRK Claims Actor Has No Film After Losing Bhagam Bhag 2 To Manoj Bajpayee

Akshaye Khanna, Manoj Bajpayee |

Actor Akshaye Khanna, last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, received immense praise for his powerful portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. He was earlier rumoured to star in Bhagam Bhaag 2, reportedly replacing Govinda. However, the role has now been given to Manoj Bajpayee, who joins the cast alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, both part of the original film.

KRK Claims Actor Has No Film After Losing Bhagam Bhag 2

Meanwhile, Kamaal R. Khan has claimed that Akshaye quit Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, despite appearing in the second instalment, for Bhagam Bhaag 2, but eventually lost the role to Manoj.

On Saturday, February 14, KRK wrote on his official X (Twitter), "Akshaye Khanna did leave #Drishyam3 for film “Bhagam Bhaag 2”! But Akshaye didn’t get that film. Manoj Bajpayee is in the film with Akshay Kumar! Director Raaj Shaandliya is directing the film. Narendra Hirawat is the producer! Means Akshaye Khanna doesn’t have any film right now."

Paresh Rawal On Manoj Bajpayee Joining Bhagam Bhag 2

Talking about Manoj replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, Paresh told Bollywood Hungama, "It'll make for a different and unique combination." Further, Rawal added that he will miss Govinda in the film.

When asked about the reason for Govinda’s exit, Rawal admitted that he has no idea.

Reportedly, Bhagam Bhag 2 will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Known for her work in Guntur Kaaram, The Greatest of All Time, and Lucky Bhaskar, she will be returning to Hindi cinema after her debut film Upstarts (2019). Talks are reportedly on to finalise her opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

The film will be directed by Raaj Shaandilya, taking over from Priyadarshan, who helmed the original.