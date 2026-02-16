'I'm Going To Win MTV Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa': Anuska Ghosh Returns With New Strategy- EXCLUSIVE

Splitsvilla 16 exclusive interview |

Anuska Ghosh has returned to Splitsvilla 16 after much drama. Now that she is back in the game, she is determined to win the show at any cost. Anuska has re-entered with a fresh game plan. Talking to Free Press Journal, she recalled that when Deeptanshu used his power to eliminate her, she felt "very betrayed." She added, "Mera alliance ka banda tha (Deeptanshu), maine khud throne or bithaya tha jo ki episode me dikhaya nahi gaya tha." She further revealed how she had discussed with Keona about saving Deeptanshu and making him sit on the throne.

When asked about her strategy now that she has re-entered Splitsvilla 16, Anuska said, "Ek hi strategy tha– ab to badla lena hai." She added, "Dhokhe ka reply with dhokha. If men can play dirty and still be called great, then why not women." Anuska claims that going forward, she will only think about herself and acknowledges that the entire house has now turned against her.

Anuska believes that Splitsvilla 16 has currently become a game of survival rather than love. Talking about her strategy, she said, "I'm going to win MTV Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa anyhow." She further claimed that she has grown stronger even after everyone turned against her.

Anuska also clarified her stance on the bathroom scene and the recent fight between Shadaaf and Suzanne. Regarding the bathroom scene, she stated clearly, "Aisa koi washroom wala scenario hua hi nahi tha." She added that if it had happened, the person involved would have shouted, and the crew would have known about it. Talking about the fight between Shadaaf and Suzanne, Anuska said, "I felt it was unnecessary, that was way stooping low." She further added that she wouldn’t have acted the same way if she had been in that situation.

Splitsvilla 16's new episodes air three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India.