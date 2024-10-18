FPJ Exclusive: 'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnois,' Says Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali |

Even as actor Salman Khan faces a real threat to his life, his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali told S Balakrishnan in an exclusive interview given from Miami that instead of apologizing for the killing of black bucks, which are highly revered by the Bishnoi community, Salman himself should apologize in a spirit of reconciliation. Excerpts from the interview:

1. I believe you are trying to get Lawrence Bishnoi's phone number. Why do you want to talk to a gangster?

My intention isn’t to focus on Lawrence Bishnoi's reputation as a gangster, but rather to have a dialogue centered on peace and forgiveness. My goal is to promote understanding and reconciliation, which aligns with my lifelong advocacy for human rights and non-violence. In August my NGO reached a milestone by saving 50,000 lives in 17 years. I was featured in both, Fortune and Forbes this month for being one of the 100 most powerful women in business.

2. You were known for your close relationship with Salman Khan, and there were rumors of marriage with wedding invites printed. What happened?

Salman and I shared a deep connection in the past, but sometimes life takes unexpected turns. We chose different paths, and since then, I’ve focused on personal growth, humanitarian work, and helping victims of domestic violence through my organization, No More Tears with a mission to rescue victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

3. Do you still have the same feelings for Salman as you did in the past?

That chapter of my life is long over. My priorities are now on my charity work and raising awareness about important social issues like domestic violence and mental health. My relationship with Salman is part of the past.

4. Is your desire to speak to Lawrence connected to your history with Salman?

Not at all. My wish to speak to Lawrence has nothing to do with my past with Salman. This is about fostering peace and dialogue, particularly in matters related to justice and the environment—values that the Bishnoi community deeply cares about.

5. Are you willing to apologize to Lawrence on behalf of Salman, who was accused of killing a blackbuck?

Yes, I have offered apologies on Salman’s behalf before, and I deeply respect the Bishnoi community. I would love to visit their temples and pray there. While I aim to encourage peaceful conversations, any apology for past actions should come from those directly involved.

6. Do you think Lawrence will accept a proxy apology?

A genuine apology holds more value when it comes from the person directly responsible. My aim is to encourage dialogue and foster understanding, not offer proxy apologies. True reconciliation only comes when both sides are ready for open and honest communication.

7. Is Salman willing to apologize unconditionally to Lawrence?

I cannot speak for Salman or his willingness to offer an apology. We have had very limited conversations over the last 20 years. If an apology is to be made, it would need to be a decision Salman makes personally.

8. How has the Bishnoi gang’s attempt on Salman’s life affected him?

I am not aware of how these events have impacted Salman personally. However, threats like that can certainly be distressing. Ultimately, I believe that peace and dialogue are the best ways to resolve conflicts and prevent future violence.