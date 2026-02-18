'Tired Of Calling, They Don't Care': Pooja Meri Jaan Director Pleads With Maddock Films To Release His Long-Delayed Film For Late Father

Pooja Meri Jaan Director On Delayed Release |

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja Meri Jaan, announced three years ago, completed filming in August 2022, but has seen no updates regarding its release since. Director Navjot Gulati has now voiced his frustration, urging Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to release the long-delayed film. Gulati revealed that it was originally commissioned for OTT and was set to premiere on JioCinema, but after JioCinema's merger with Disney+ Hotstar, producers were reportedly told the film could be sold to other platforms.

Pooja Meri Jaan Director Pleads With Maddock Films To Release His Long-Delayed Film

Navjot Gulati told Variety India that it was his father’s last wish to see his film released. He added that his father, who passed away in 2024, had spent nearly three months on his deathbed repeatedly asking when Pooja Meri Jaan would finally be released.

'I Am Tired Of Calling, They Don't Care'

Gulati revealed that the film's co-producer, Amar Kaushik, has stopped responding to his calls and messages. Their last conversation was in October 2025, and since then, Kaushik has not replied to any attempts to contact him.

"I'm tired of calling and texting and yet not hearing back. The only reason I'm telling this to the world is because they refuse to have any sort of accountability. The film remains topical and relevant even today, but I fear if I don't do something, the film will never be released because they don't care about it. I don't want it to become Shoojit Sircar's Shoebite, which is only talked about but was never released," he stated.

'Maddock Films Will Never Sell Unless They Don't Get The Price'

Gulati further stated that Maddock Films is seeking a higher price, which he understands to some extent, but the film has already been postponed to 2024, then 2025, and now to February 2026. He revealed that a platform is interested in buying Pooja Meri Jaan, but price negotiations have dragged on for the past nine months, calling it an 'unending cycle.'

He added, "They will never sell it unless they don't get the price they're looking for. The reality is, they are so consumed by big movies now that they don't care about the small films they have made. Luv Films recently released a film called Vadh 2. It was also an OTT commissioned film, but they released it in theatres. Then why can't Maddock release it in cinemas when they aren't getting the price on OTT?"

Gulati claimed that, apart from Pooja Meri Jaan, Maddock Films has also not released two other films: Rumi Ki Sharafat starring Radhika Madan and Sarvgunn Sampanna featuring Vaani Kapoor. He added that he is often asked to be patient, with the delays of these other films frequently cited as justification.