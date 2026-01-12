'It Was Really Fun...': Mithila Palkar On Working In Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar / Priyadarshan / Akshay Kumar |

Actress Mithila Palkar will next be seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which is slated to release on January 16, 2026. The actress also features in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Mithila and spoke to her about Bhooth Bangla.

When we asked about her upcoming projects after Happy Patel, the actress revealed she has a Telugu web show, which will premiere on Netflix, and she will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla.

While talking about Bhooth Bangla, Mithila didn't give us many details, but she said, "Priyadarshan sir's films are a genre in themselves. We grew up watching them. We quote them still here and there. It's incredible that I got to witness that play out in front of me."

"The fact that these guys have worked together for as many years, it's like a well-oiled machine, and it's so much fun to watch them work together, Priyan sir, Akshay sir (Kumar), and Paresh sir (Rawal). It was really fun to just be a witness of their art," the actress added.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Even the late actor Asrani plays a pivotal role in the film.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla was earlier slated to release in April this year. But, it has been postponed to May 2026. A few days ago, the makers announced the new release date and wrote, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! 🔔 The doors open on 15th May 2026 🚪👻 See you in cinemas (sic)."

So, Mithila's fans will get to watch her on the big screens quite often this year.