 Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentElvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch

Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch

Elvish Yadav's latest Haryanavi track 'Justin Bieber' has fans buzzing, with lyrics and visuals seemingly referencing his past controversies with Prince Narula and Maxtern. From a Bolero mention linked to a shelved music video to a cheeky slap gesture nod, the song keeps the drama alive for fans.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Elvish Yadav's New song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern |

Elvish Yadav’s new song "Justin Bieber" has finally dropped on YouTube, and it’s already racking up the views, over 5K in just an hour! But if you’ve been listening closely, the lyrics might have given you a little extra spice. There’s a mention of Bolero, which many fans are linking to the long-talked about controversy between Elvish and Prince Narula, their music video that never saw the light of day. Adding fuel to the fire, there’s even a scene in the video where a character is rumored to be mimicking Prince. The person in the video is seen wearing a cap while being hung on the rope.

And the drama doesn’t stop there! Around 2:21, fans are convinced Elvish has thrown a subtle diss at Maxtern. In this clip, a guy is casually scrolling on his phone when Elvish comes in, making a slapping gesture, probably a cheeky nod to the infamous slap saga between Elvish and Maxter.

Elvish Yadav’s new Haryanavi song “Justin Bieber” was released on February 18, 2026. The rap sections are performed by Elvish himself, while the music is composed by OG Sandhu. Anu Amanat has contributed as the singer, lyricist, and composer. The music video stars Elvish alongside Isha Malviya and is produced by Flame Music and Nitesh Ujoli.

During The 50, Prince Narula opened up about his ongoing feud with Elvish Yadav. He alleged that amid their disagreements, Elvish made several gangster to call him. Prince also claimed that when he returned to his hometown, Gurgaon, Elvish had flown to Goa.

FPJ Shorts
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit
'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit
'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre Steve Smith Non-Selection Decision
'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre Steve Smith Non-Selection Decision
Read Also
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Girlfriend Reacts When He's Linked With...
article-image

Adding to the drama, fellow contestant Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) accused Elvish of sending him Rs. 1 lakh right before the infamous slap incident, further fueling the controversy between the two. This series of events has kept fans debating who was in the wrong and added layers to the tension on the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
'Excitement Just Got Bigger': Akshay Kumar Fans React To Report Of Bhooth Bangla First Song Being...
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of...
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...
Pavane OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han And Moon Sang-min's South...