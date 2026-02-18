Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch

Elvish Yadav's New song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern |

Elvish Yadav’s new song "Justin Bieber" has finally dropped on YouTube, and it’s already racking up the views, over 5K in just an hour! But if you’ve been listening closely, the lyrics might have given you a little extra spice. There’s a mention of Bolero, which many fans are linking to the long-talked about controversy between Elvish and Prince Narula, their music video that never saw the light of day. Adding fuel to the fire, there’s even a scene in the video where a character is rumored to be mimicking Prince. The person in the video is seen wearing a cap while being hung on the rope.

And the drama doesn’t stop there! Around 2:21, fans are convinced Elvish has thrown a subtle diss at Maxtern. In this clip, a guy is casually scrolling on his phone when Elvish comes in, making a slapping gesture, probably a cheeky nod to the infamous slap saga between Elvish and Maxter.

Elvish Bhai ka new song a chuka hai Prince ko kaise ulta latkaya Rakha Hai aur no error only system hang #ElvishYadav @ElvishYadav @elvish_sukooon#ElvishArmy https://t.co/rJy8s0HQtM — Hitesh Gahlot (@Hitesh80039) February 18, 2026

Elvish Yadav’s new Haryanavi song “Justin Bieber” was released on February 18, 2026. The rap sections are performed by Elvish himself, while the music is composed by OG Sandhu. Anu Amanat has contributed as the singer, lyricist, and composer. The music video stars Elvish alongside Isha Malviya and is produced by Flame Music and Nitesh Ujoli.

During The 50, Prince Narula opened up about his ongoing feud with Elvish Yadav. He alleged that amid their disagreements, Elvish made several gangster to call him. Prince also claimed that when he returned to his hometown, Gurgaon, Elvish had flown to Goa.

Adding to the drama, fellow contestant Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) accused Elvish of sending him Rs. 1 lakh right before the infamous slap incident, further fueling the controversy between the two. This series of events has kept fans debating who was in the wrong and added layers to the tension on the show.