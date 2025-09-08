'Apni Basti Mein Jaa...': Splitsvilla Contestant Bhavya Singh Slams Kashish Kapoor For Criticising Loud Dhol Noise During Ganpati Visarjan - VIDEO

Splitsvilla 12 fame Bhavya Singh slammed Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor for criticising people playing dhol during Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai. Bhavya also addressed an indirect remark that Kashish had made about her a few days earlier.

For those unversed, a few days back, Bhavya's fans flooded the comments section of Kashish's post with hateful and derogatory messages for the latter. This did not go down well with Kashish who posted screenshots of the same on her Instagram broadcast channel and wrote, "Berozgaari badhti ja rahi hai desh mein.'

In another message, she added, "Ab ghodo ki race mein gadhe bhi daudne aa gaye?"

Bhavya, reacting to the messages, shared a video to slam the reality TV star. She said, "Kuch time pehle kuch logon ne apne broadcast pe daala tha, 'Desh mein berozgaari badh gayi hai, ab ghodo ki race mein gadhe bhi daudenge'. Tab maine reaction kuch diya nahi tha kyuki itna main controversy ke liye crave nahi karti. Madam (Kashish) humein gadha bol rahi thi, vo toh obviously ghodi hai...lekin jis hisab se ye vale ghode daud rahe hai, uss hisab se toh hum gadhe hi theek hai."

Bhavya slams Kashish for comment on dhol celebrations

Further mentioning how Kashish was trolled after she expressed frustration over people play dhols loudly while celebrating Ganpati, Bhavya said in the video, "Madam toh cancel ho gayi hai left, right aur centre. Aur agli baar kisi ko bura bolne se pehle, kisi ke culture ko bura bolne se pehle, aap vo jagah chod ke apni basti mein jaa sakti hai. Samjhi?"

The video was shared by Telly Chakkar on Instagram. Take a look:

Last week, Kashish shared in a video that the sound of dhol had given her a headache. She also anticipated backlash, saying that many people would flood her comment section with abuse for voicing her opinion.

"Dusro ko harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai? And now, I know ke main yeh bol rahi ho toh aayenge kuch Dharam ke rakshak aur poojari mere comments section mein mujhe gaali dene ke liye. But, please bare with me when I say this. Main 20th floor pe rehti ho aur mere ghar ke saare khidki darwaze bandh hai, and yet jo yeh neeche shor ho raha hai, yeh jo baj raha hai, yeh mere sar mein ghus raha hai. I understand ke visarjan hai, procession hai, main bhi gayi hu, and I love it. The feeling is enchanting and amazing. Lekin bhai, 15 minute, 20 minute, aadha ghanta, ek ghanta, saade teen ghante se yeh baje jaa raha hai. Kitna impress karoge Bappa ko ek hie corner mein baja baja ke (sic)."

She further requested people to play the dhol at a reasonable volume. Kashish said, "Aur thoda sa agar reasonable volume pe bajaoge toh Bappa bura maan jayenge kya? Thoda logical, reasonable decimal mein toh bajao. Na sur hai na na taal hai, khaali peete jaa rahe ho aur saade teen ghante se peet rahe ho. Sar mein dard shuru hogaya hai bhai bandh kardo ab. God will understand you love them. Please stop harassing us. Ab gaali dena mat aana, please understand (sic)."

While some netizens supported Kashish, others brutally trolled her.