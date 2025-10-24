 Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade

Shefali Parab-Pandit Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial building on Link Road, Malad West, around the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial building on Link Road, Malad West, around the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Though the fire was successfully extinguished and no injuries were reported, the call centre’s computers and server room were gutted. Firefighters faced challenges due to the building’s glass façade, which they had to break for ventilation.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Rushed to Malad Level-2 Blaze

As per information from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out at the Four Dimensions building near Mindspace, Malad West, around 12:47 a.m. on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and classified it as a Level-2 blaze. A total of seven fire engines, four Jumbo water tanker, two turntable ladder, 108 ambulance, one Divisional Fire Officer, two additional divisional fire officer and four senior station officers were deployed for the operation.

According to officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture and partitions, false ceiling, computers, accessories, and the server room of a call centre on the fifth floor, covering an area of about 15,000 sq. ft. “Our firefighters faced difficulties due to the building’s glass façade and had to break portions of it to ventilate the smoke and heat,” said a senior fire official. The blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished by 9 a.m. on Thursday. Since the incident occurred around midnight, no staff members were present in the building at the time. According to officials, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, though the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation.

