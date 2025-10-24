 Medical Fraternity Outraged Over Death Of Doctor; BMC MARD, FAIMA Demand Justice And Systemic Reforms
Medical Fraternity Outraged Over Death Of Doctor; BMC MARD, FAIMA Demand Justice And Systemic Reforms

Medical Fraternity Outraged Over Death Of Doctor; BMC MARD, FAIMA Demand Justice And Systemic Reforms

Expressing deep anguish, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) strongly condemned the incident, calling for immediate justice, accountability, and systemic reforms to safeguard doctors’ mental health and working conditions.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Medical associations demand justice for Dr. Sampada Mundhe and call for reforms to safeguard doctors’ mental health in Maharashtra | X

Mumbai: The tragic death of a young government medical officer posted at a Sub-District Hospital in Phaltan, Satara district, has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s medical community.

Alleged Harassment and Institutional Lapses

According to FAIMA, the doctor had been under severe mental distress linked to a departmental inquiry and had repeatedly complained to superiors about alleged harassment and humiliation. Allegations also include assault and mental harassment by police officials.

Despite repeated appeals for help, no adequate measures were taken to ensure safety, exposing serious lapses in institutional oversight and support.

Medical Associations Highlight Pressures on Doctors

BMC MARD and FAIMA emphasized that the incident reflects the immense pressures faced by doctors in peripheral hospitals, where professional isolation and administrative indifference exacerbate mental distress. Both associations have urged the Government of Maharashtra to suspend accused officials, conduct a fair and transparent investigation, and hold health authorities accountable for inaction.

Demand for Systemic Reforms and Family Support

They also demanded the creation of a robust grievance redressal and mental health support system for doctors under administrative or disciplinary stress, alongside psychological, financial, and legal support for the family. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of systemic neglect and the urgent need for reforms to protect those dedicated to public service.

Read Also
Satara Doctor Suicide: Devendra Fadnavis Orders Suspension of Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane & Others...
FAIMA President on Institutional Neglect of Doctors

“This is not an isolated case—it reflects the deep-rooted neglect of doctors’ mental health and workplace well-being. Those who dedicate their lives to public service deserve dignity, empathy, and protection, not despair,” said Dr Akshay Dongardive, President, FAIMA.

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

