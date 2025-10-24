 Mumbai Weather Update: City And Neighbouring Districts Lash With Unseasonal Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Until October 26 | VIDEO
Mumbai Weather Update: City And Neighbouring Districts Lash With Unseasonal Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Until October 26 | VIDEO

Mumbai and it's neighbouring cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai is lashed with unseasonal rainfall on third consecutive day on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued Yellow Alert for almost all districts in Maharashtra for rainfall with thunderstorms till October 26.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Heavy unseasonal rainfall hits Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert till 26 October 2025. | Representational Image

In Mumbai, the south Mumbai witnessed thunderstorms accompanied with heavy rainfall from 8.30 pm onwards, while parts of suburbs was also hit by unseasonal rains. Areas like Cotton Green station and entrance of the Coastal Road at the Beach Candy witnessed water accumulation due to intense rainspell.

In Mumbai, the south Mumbai witnessed thunderstorms accompanied with heavy rainfall from 8.30 pm onwards, while parts of suburbs was also hit by unseasonal rains. Areas like Cotton Green station and entrance of the Coastal Road at the Beach Candy witnessed water accumulation due to intense rainspell.

Weather Forecast for Next 48 Hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorms accompanied with moderate rainfall and gusty winds. The Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 deg. C. and 24 deg. C.

Mumbai Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Lash Suburbs, Navi Mumbai; IND Vs NZ Women’s ODI WC...
article-image

Reason Behind the Unseasonal Rains

The IMD attributed the weather conditions to cyclonic wind circulation, bringing in more moisture. "There is a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu, moving northwestwards. Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur over Maharashtra between 22-26 October. Fairly Widespread to Widespread moderate rainfall activity with Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. While isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected over Marathwada, during 22-25 October,” the statement issued by the IMD said.

Advisory for Fishermen

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the above period.

