Mumbai Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Lash Suburbs, Navi Mumbai; IND Vs NZ Women’s ODI WC Match Reduced To 49 Overs - VIDEO

Mumbai, October 23: Rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai today, October 23. The rain has also affected the ongoing India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 match held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game is likely to begin by 7:50 pm and overs has been reduced to 49 due to the delay.

Started raining in Nerul ...🌧️ After hot and humid day .. pic.twitter.com/2DmXyKVs03 — Pratik Phad (@Pratik13150008) October 23, 2025

There have been reports of heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms from Panvel and Nerul in Navi Mumbai, as well as from south Mumbai, including Mumbai Central, CST, Colaba, Grant Road, and Marine Lines. Some users have also reported of huge thunderstorm in South Mumbai along with gusty winds.

Couldnt capture the single lightning strike near Mumbai Central depot area.. It was massive #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/m6IoIUcVkT — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) October 23, 2025

Social media user Weatherman Sumit also predicted heavy thunderstorm in Chembur, Dadar and Kurla areas.

Netizens also have reacted on the unseasonal rains. One user joked, "Rain is behaving like a politician who refuses to vacate his official bungalow even after resigning from his governmental post for a long time." Another user said that "It would be foolish to start a #IndvsNz womens cricket match considering heavy lightning in that area.. Most probably it may get washed out."

Some serious lightning in grant road- marine lines area. Avoid open space in that belt..#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zK36UfnYuy — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) October 23, 2025

IMD issues yellow alert

The Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for the city, Thane and Palghar today. The yellow alert is in place till October 26. It has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30 - 40kmph) at isolated places.

Speaking of Maharashtra, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several parts of Maharashtra, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next few days. The affected regions include districts in Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is drawing in moisture-laden winds, leading to unstable weather conditions across the state. The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious as isolated areas may experience sudden thunderstorms and brief but intense rainfall spells.

