Mumbai News: MMRDA’s Eastern Freeway Extension Faces Public Opposition Over Axing Of 706 Trees As Advocate Sends Notice

An advocate from Bombay High Court has sent a statutory notice to the BMC and MMRDA to cancel and set aside the civic tree authority's decision to fell and transplant approximately 706 trees for the Eastern Freeway elevated road extension. Advocate Sagar Devre, in his notice dated October 23, has warned that he will approach the National Green Tribunal following the failure of authorities to take citizens’ objections seriously and act in the public interest to protect Mumbai's precious green cover.

Project Details and Environmental Concerns

MMRDA’s Rs 2,682 crore project includes the construction of a 13 km-long elevated road from Ghatkopar’s Chheda Nagar to Thane’s Anand Nagar. As part of this project, 706 trees on the Eastern Express Highway, including pink trumpets or Tabebuia rosea trees at the Vikhroli stretch, will be affected. Of these, 315 trees are likely to be cut permanently, while the others will be transplanted. Mumbaikars are opposing the plan to axe the full-grown trees and have also warned to hit the streets. An online petition was also created by one Naheed Contractor, opposing the cutting of trees, which had received more than 2,500 signatures till last week.

Citizens Demand Alternatives

Sanjay Yevle from Vikhrolikar Vikas Manch said, “The BMC had called for suggestions/objections after pasting the notices earlier this month. We have sent our strong objections and urged to find an alternate location to erect pillars, change direction of the flyover or any other way, but the trees should be saved. We are waiting for the BMC’s public hearing date.” Notably, some residents highlighted that the BMC notice states that 795 trees will be affected, whereas the MMRDA claims it is 706.

Advocate Devre said, “The BMC and MMRDA’s decision violates the precautionary principle and Right to a Healthy Environment and is a failure to adequately explore alternatives. The survival rate of transplanted trees is already poor. The authorities have not considered the adverse environmental impact.”

MMRDA’s Clarification: ‘Growth with Green Responsibility’

Meanwhile, in a recent social media post, the MMRDA reaffirmed its commitment to “growth with green responsibility” through the Chheda Nagar–Anand Nagar Elevated Road Project. The project, designed to decongest one of Mumbai’s most critical traffic bottlenecks, is being implemented with strong measures to protect and expand the city’s green cover.

Design Changes to Protect Pink Trumpet Trees

“As part of its compensatory plantation plan, the MMRDA will plant 4,175 new trees, ensuring that infrastructure progress goes hand in hand with environmental preservation. Additionally, 949 existing trees will be retained, and 386 trees will be carefully transplanted under expert supervision to new locations,” MMRDA stated in a post on its official X handle.

To safeguard Mumbai’s natural heritage, the project design was realigned in the Vikhroli–Ghatkopar stretch to protect 127 Pink Trumpet trees, known for their vibrant seasonal blooms. MMRDA officials emphasised that all necessary permissions for tree-related work have been obtained from the Tree Authority following joint verification with the BMC Garden Department, and that no activity is undertaken without statutory approval.

Scientific Transplantation and Urban Benefits

The transplantation process is being carried out scientifically, using techniques such as root-ball preservation, soil conditioning, and post-transplant monitoring to ensure maximum survival rates.

"Beyond its environmental focus, the project promises major urban mobility benefits. Once completed, the elevated road is expected to reduce travel time by up to 40%, significantly cut fuel consumption, and improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions," read the post.