Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC To Build ₹418-Crore Cable-Stayed Bridge Connecting Goregaon & Oshiwara; Completion By 2028

Mumbai: To tackle mounting traffic congestion on S V Road and Link Road, the BMC is set to construct a Rs 418-crore cable-stayed bridge connecting Goregaon and Oshiwara across Goregaon Creek. The ambitious project will kick off next month and is slated for completion by October 2028.

Bridge Design and Specifications

The new 542-metre cable-stayed bridge across Goregaon Creek will run along the 36.6-metre-wide DP Road, connecting Link Road with Bhagat Singh Nagar at Goregaon and Oshiwara in Andheri, and providing a new approach to Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The 238-metre cable-stayed section will be part of the total 28.55-metre-wide structure, featuring six lanes—three in each direction—along with a 0.45-metre median and 1.5-metre-wide utility corridors on either side of the carriageways.

Approval and Environmental Considerations

The project, delayed for the last three years due to approvals from agencies like the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority over protected mangroves. It recently received final High Court clearance, enhancing connectivity between Andheri, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, and Goregaon.

The BMC had already issued notices for work in the mangrove area, and the work on the bridge is expected to start from November. The bridge is estimated to be constructed over a period of 36 months, excluding the monsoon months.

"The cable-stayed design was chosen to protect mangroves, keep the watercourse clear, and create an attractive structure in the area," said a civic official.

