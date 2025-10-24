Mumbai News: BMC Clears Over 3,000 MT Of Extra Garbage During Diwali 2025; Daily Waste Surges To 7,300 MT Amid Festivities

BMC workers cleared 3,075 MT of extra garbage during Diwali, keeping Mumbai clean amid festive celebrations | File Photo

Mumbai: During Diwali, the city’s daily waste surged to a staggering 7,300 MT from the usual 6,900 MT, with festivities and firecrackers adding a hefty 600 MT each day. Between October 18–21 alone, the BMC’s solid waste department cleared an overwhelming 3,075 MT of extra garbage.

BMC’s Waste Management Initiatives

Over the past decade, the city generated 9,000–10,000 MT of waste daily. Through initiatives like source segregation of dry and wet waste, setting up dry waste centres, and mandating wet waste processing units for bulk generators, the BMC successfully reduced daily waste to 6,900 MT.

Currently, Kanjur Marg handles the bulk of the city’s waste, while Deonar receives only about 10 %. Of the additional waste collected during the festive week, 2,075 MT has been disposed of at Kanjur Marg and Deonar landfills, while the collection of around 1,000 MT from transfer stations is ongoing at full scale.

Sanitation Workers’ Efforts Acknowledged

Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (Solid Waste Management) stated that BMC's sanitation workers, working round the clock during the festive season, managed over 3,000 MT of waste, demonstrating their dedication to duty. He also acknowledged the cooperation of Mumbai citizens in maintaining cleanliness during this period.

