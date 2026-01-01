Unseasonal New Year Rain Brings Chill And Cleaner Air As Mumbai And MMR Welcome 2026 With Cloudy Skies

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded 7 mm of rainfall on January 1, while Colaba observatory recorded 9 mm. | X @amolkunder & @MissNatasha1000

Mumbai: Mumbai and parts of its metropolitan region welcomed 2026 with unexpected rainfall, which began at 12 am on the stroke of the new year and continued until morning. Although the light rains were isolated, the sudden change in weather conditions brought along chills, giving a pleasant surprise for Mumbaikars celebrating the New Year. The morning skies are expected to be cloudy for the next two days, and morning chills will continue.

Santacruz and Colaba record light rainfall, humidity dips

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded 7 mm of rainfall on January 1, while Colaba observatory recorded 9 mm. There was no larger change in the mercury, but the humidity was relatively low. As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with haze during morning hours and mainly clear towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The reason why Mumbai got rain is due to the southward drift of a western disturbance. Forecasts and models had indicated this possibility, though it was expected to remain largely localised. Mumbai, however, got some good spells of rain, especially in the South,” explained Rushikesh Agre, an independent weather interpreter, adding that it was a small gift from nature to welcome clear, pleasant weather on January 1.

Social media abuzz with memes and reactions to New Year rain

The social media was flooded with Mumbaikars posting photos, videos and memes of the unseasonal rainfall. “It's not your 31st hangover. It’s actually raining outside,” posted a X handle called BunnMaskaChai. "Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026," wrote another user.

The rainfall provided temporary relief from worsening air quality, which had been in the ‘unhealthy’ range for several days. Weather experts pointed out that even light rain can greatly lower suspended particulate matter, particularly after extended dry spells.

