 Navi Mumbai Crime News: Man Attacks 18-Year-Old Girl With Iron Rod After Failed Attempt To Sexually Assault Her In Sanpada
Following a complaint filed by the victim, Sanpada Police registered a case under relevant sections pertaining to molestation, sexual harassment, assault, and trespassing.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Man Attacks 18-Year-Old Girl With Iron Rod After Failed Attempt To Sexually Assault Her In Sanpada |

A 28-year-old man from Nerul has been booked for breaking into the house of an 18-year-old girl in Sanpada and attacking her with an iron rod after a failed attempt to sexually assault her, reportedly out of one-sided love. The incident occurred late on October 20, when the girl was at home with her brother.

Accused and Accomplices Allegedly Enter Home

According to police, the accused, identified as Rajendra Sahani (28), entered the victim’s house along with three accomplices around 11 p.m. Sahani allegedly woke the girl up, professed his love, and expressed his desire to have a physical relationship with her. When she resisted, he forcibly tried to touch her and then struck her on the head with an iron rod, leaving her injured.

Hearing her screams, the victim’s brother rushed to intervene but was also assaulted by the accused before he and his aides fled the spot.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Police have sent notices to Sahani and one of his aides, Nur Hussain Ghazi (19). “The investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made yet,” said a police official from Sanpada Police Station.

