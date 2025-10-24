Mumbai News: BMC Undertakes 'Improvement' Work At Dadar’s Wadia Garden, Residents Raise Concerns

Well-maintained garden in Dadar’s Parsi Colony. |

In yet another project drawing criticism for unreasonable use of public funds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun “improvement” works at a well-maintained garden in Dadar’s Parsi Colony. Residents expressed concerns after spotting a bulldozer inside the Wadia Garden, located near Road No. 5, noting that the BMC has not pasted any public notice informing citizens about the project.

BMC Claims Work is Necessary for Wear and Tear

The civic body clarified that the work is aimed at “wear and tear improvements” in the garden. An official from the BMC Garden Department said, “The work is undertaken by the Garden Infrastructure Cell, a central agency which decides on improvement projects. The garden is closed to the public as works like new pathways, sheds, lamps, and other public facilities need to be replaced. The last time improvement works were undertaken at this garden was 10 years ago.”

Speaking to the FPJ on Friday, the officer added that he has instructed the concerned staff to put up a public notice detailing the project.

Activists Question Use of Public Funds

Green activist Zoru Bhathena criticized the project, stating, “This is not new for the BMC to spend public money on projects which are of no urgency. There are many other crucial works in the city or other gardens and open spaces lying underutilised, where funds should be used for public facilities.”