Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old Police ASI Duped Of ₹1.4 Lakh In Unauthorised Credit Card Scam; FIR Registered At Byculla

Mumbai: A shocking case of cyber fraud has been registered at the Byculla Police Station, Complainant is a serving ASI position from the Mumbai Police fell victim to an online scam, losing ₹1.4 lakh from his Bank account.

Details of the Incident

The complainant, Yogesh Jalandar Bhagwat (50), a ASI attached to the Kalachowki Police Station, resides with his family at Byculla. Bhagwat, who has been serving in the Mumbai Police Force for several years, stated that his salary account is maintained at Bank.

According to his complaint, Bhagwat had been issued an Bank credit card, which he never used. In 2022, he personally visited the Bank's Byculla branch to close the card after being asked to pay ₹509 in charges.

However, on June 26, while on duty, Bhagwat received a call from his wife, informing him that a courier had arrived with a new credit card and that the courier was asking for an OTP. Since he had not received any OTP, he refused to share it. Later, he discovered that the courier had delivered the new credit card without verifying the OTP.

When Bhagwat returned home, he noticed the envelope had been tampered with and resealed. Although he intended to visit the bank to report the issue, his work schedule delayed him. On July 13, Bhagwat received two SMS alerts from Bank about unauthorized transactions on his credit card..

Unauthorised Loan and Withdrawal

Upon visiting the bank, Complainant was informed that a “Jumbo Loan” of ₹1,13,000 had been generated on his Credit Card and transferred to his savings account. Subsequently, ₹1,40,000 (₹1.4 lakh) was withdrawn from the account through unauthorized transactions.

Police Action and Investigation

Bhagwat immediately filed a complaint on the Cyber Crime Portal and later approached the Byculla Police Station, where an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act.

Police officials have initiated an investigation with the assistance of the Cyber Cell to trace the fraudsters and determine how the credit card was reissued and misused without authorization.

