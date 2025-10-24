'He Gave A New Dimension To Advertising': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis On Piyush Pandey’s Demise

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed deep grief over the passing of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey, the advertising legend who transformed the Indian advertising landscape. Taking to X , Fadnavis said he was “stunned by the news” of Pandey’s demise and described it as an “irreparable loss to the Indian art world.”

एड जगत को नया आयाम देने वाले पद्मश्री श्री पीयूष पांडे जी के निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध हूँ। 'अबकी बार मोदी सरकार', फ़ेविकोल को मजबूत जोड़ हो या पोलियो का प्रचार चाहे 'मिले सुर मेरा तुम्हारा' गीत। उन्होंने हमेशा अपनी कला एवं रचना के माध्यम से हम सभी के दिलों पर राज किया है। उनके जाने… pic.twitter.com/eSyCgDqycq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2025

“He Gave A New Dimension To Advertising”

In his heartfelt message, Fadnavis recalled Pandey’s unmatched creativity that changed the way India viewed advertising. “He gave a new dimension to the world of advertising. Be it ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’, the strong bond of Fevicol, the polio campaign, or the song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ — he has always ruled our hearts through his art and creativity,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Fadnavis praised Pandey’s ability to blend emotion, storytelling, and cultural resonance in every campaign, calling him a visionary who spoke the language of the people.

Remembering The Man Who Made Brands Speak

Piyush Pandey, who passed away at the age of 70, was the creative genius behind some of India’s most memorable advertising campaigns. From Fevicol’s witty humour to Cadbury’s heartwarming ads and the iconic ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ by Asian Paints, Pandey’s work reflected everyday India with authenticity and warmth.

He served as the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India at Ogilvy, mentoring countless creative professionals and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

A Nation Mourns Its Creative Voice

Several leaders, artists, and advertising professionals across India have expressed sorrow at Pandey’s passing. Fadnavis extended his condolences to Pandey’s family, colleagues, and admirers, praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

“May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family, acquaintances, and all those connected with him to bear this pain,” the Chief Minister added.