Farewell To A Legend — Piyush Pandey

The Indian advertising fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures — Piyush Pandey, who passed away at the age of 70. Widely regarded as the father of modern Indian advertising, Pandey’s passing marks the end of an era defined by wit, warmth, and an unmatched understanding of India’s cultural pulse.

Pandey was credited with giving Indian advertising its own language — one that spoke in local idioms, emotions, and humour rather than borrowed Western tones. Over four decades, he crafted campaigns that became part of everyday conversation, from the legendary Fevicol and Cadbury ads to enduring public service work for the Indian government. His storytelling connected brands with hearts, transforming simple messages into cultural moments.

At Ogilvy India, Pandey nurtured generations of creatives and built one of the most respected creative networks in the world. Under his leadership, Ogilvy became synonymous with insight-driven creativity that reflected the Indian spirit — real people, real humour, real heart.

Pandey’s brilliance was recognised globally. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution to advertising and communication, and in 2024, he received the LIA Legend Award. Yet, beyond trophies, his true legacy lay in how he made advertising feel human — a celebration of storytelling rooted in empathy and authenticity.

The news of his passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from across industries — advertisers, filmmakers, musicians, and politicians alike. Many called him a mentor, a visionary, and above all, a man who made people believe that creativity could be deeply Indian and still universal.

Piyush Pandey leaves behind a vast creative inheritance — timeless campaigns, iconic lines, and a generation of storytellers who learned from his humility and humour. His philosophy was simple yet profound: know your people, speak their language, respect their intelligence.