'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun': Musical Tribute Marks Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

MUMBAI, India – 21st August 2025 – Great Manager Institute today announced “Ganga Behti Ho Kyun,” an iconic cultural event to herald the centenary birth celebrations of the legendary Bard of the Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in collaboration with Suraj Foundation & Assam Association, this grand musical evening will be held at the TATA Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, on September 7, 2025, launching a year-long global homage to the maestro.

The event, anchored by the eminent voice personality Harish Bhimani, will feature a magnificent orchestral tribute to Dr. Hazarika's timeless legacy. Performances are expected from a constellation of celebrated artists, including Usha Mangeshkar, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Zubeen Garg, Kalpana Patowary, Debojit Saha, and Mayukh Hazarika, among others. Curated by renowned violinist Sunita Bhuyan, Chief Curator of Suraj Foundation, the evening promises an immersive journey through the powerful melodies and humanist philosophies that defined Dr. Hazarika's work.

This event will be Mumbai’s tribute to the Bard and serve as a curtain-raiser to the official event hosted by the Government of Assam, which includes the release of a commemorative coin by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on September in Guwahati.

Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO & Co-founder of Great Manager Institute, shared his vision for the collaboration, stating, “At Great Manager Institute, our mission is to build a world with better leaders. Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was more than a musician; he was a phenomenal people leader who used his art to unite millions, inspire social change, and champion humanity. His songs were lessons in empathy, justice, and sustainable leadership. By presenting ‘Ganga Behti Ho Kyun,’ we are not just celebrating an artist; we are honoring a great manager of human spirit whose work continues to teach us what it truly means to connect with and uplift people.”

The objectives of the event extend beyond a musical celebration. It aims to inspire youth with Dr. Hazarika’s philosophies, bridge the cultural heritage of Assam and the Northeast with the world, and create artistic platforms for artists across the Northeast of India.

Ms. Sunita Bhuyan, the event’s curator and Chief Curator of Suraj Foundation, commented on the enduring relevance of the maestro’s work. “Bhupen Da’s legacy is not confined to his music alone; it lies in his profound ability to ask difficult questions and to hold a mirror to society, all while offering a vision of hope and unity. ‘Ganga Behti Ho Kyun’ is his poignant question to the river Ganga, symbolic of his questions against social injustice. Through this event, we aim to reignite his spirit of humanism and carry forward his legacy of using art as a powerful platform for healing and social change for a new generation.”

“Ganga Behti Ho Kyun” will set the stage for a series of tributes planned across the globe, celebrating the life and work of one of India’s most revered cultural icons. Two significant launches at the event will be a coffee table book on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by Sanjive Narain, featuring contributions by stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and Dr. A. R. Rahman, and an academic paper by the think tank SHARE on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s ethos of cultural assimilation of the North-Eastern states.

About Suraj Foundation:

Suraj Foundation is a Section 8 company dedicated to creating healing platforms through arts, music, and culture, fostering social change and enrichment.

About Great Manager Institute:

Great Manager Institute is a global organization committed to redefining people management. It leverages technology, data analytics, and community-driven programs to shape a new generation of people managers.

Event Details:

● What: Ganga Behti Ho Kyun – A Musical Tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

● When: September 7, 2025, 6:00 PM onwards

● Where: TATA Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

