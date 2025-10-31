Tragedy In Virar: Toddler Drowns At Ameya Classic Club Pool, Police Book Manager And Trainers Under BNS For Safety Lapses

On Tuesday evening, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in the Ameya Classic Club's swimming pool located in the Yashwant Nagar area of Virar West. | File Pic (Representative Image)

The deceased child has been identified as Dhruv Bisht, a resident of Virar West.

According to police, around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Dhruv, wearing a swimming costume, was in the pool with his mother.

Child Suffocates While Swimming

While swimming, water entered his nose and mouth, causing him to suffocate and drown. The mother raised the alarm when she couldn't find Dhruv, and the coach allegedly told her that the child had gone to the bathroom.

Dhruv was later found at the bottom of the swimming pool.

Bolinj police have registered a FIR against the club's manager, Praveen Jhare, and swimming coaches Kaustubh Meher and Harsh Shetty.

FIR Filed for Negligence Under BNS Sections

The case has been filed under BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) sections 106(1) and 3(5) for negligence and disregard for safety protocols.The police are investigating the matter further to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the child's death.

