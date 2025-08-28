Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai | X|@mieknathshinde

Mumbai: As the spirit of Ganeshotsav 2025 continues to grip Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the residence of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at Shivteerth on Thursday for Ganpati Darshan. The visit marked a continuation of a long-standing tradition between the two leaders during the festive season.

Speaking to the media after the darshan, Deputy CM Shinde said, "I had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence for Bappa’s darshan last year as well, and again this year. For years, we have visited each other’s homes for Bappa’s darshan. But some people are appearing only after many years, " as reported by the news agency IANS.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde arrives at MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s residence to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha pic.twitter.com/lsHhzps2p9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2025

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde visited the residence of Raj Thackeray for Ganpati Darshan.



Video source: DCM Eknath Shinde's Office pic.twitter.com/RfQBv0Mz9e — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by Eknath Shinde following his visit, he wrote: "I was present at Shivteerth, the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, and today took darshan of Shri Ganesh with devotion. On this occasion, I met Raj Thackeray and discussed various topics."

He further added, "We come every year to Raj Thackeray's home to take darshan of Shri Ganesh. However, this year, some other people also came, and on this occasion, the family gathered together. It felt joyful." The gathering included several notable figures from Maharashtra's political landscape. Along with MNS leader Nitin Sardesai and former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila Thackeray were also present during the occasion.

Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday to take part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The darshan took place at ‘Shivtirth,’ Raj Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai, where Lord Ganesha was welcomed with traditional fervour and devotion.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. The family took part in the Ganesh puja, offering prayers and performing rituals together in observance of the auspicious occasion.