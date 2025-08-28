 Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s residence at Shivteerth in Mumbai on Thursday for Ganpati Darshan.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai | X|@mieknathshinde

Mumbai: As the spirit of Ganeshotsav 2025 continues to grip Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the residence of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at Shivteerth on Thursday for Ganpati Darshan. The visit marked a continuation of a long-standing tradition between the two leaders during the festive season.

Speaking to the media after the darshan, Deputy CM Shinde said, "I had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence for Bappa’s darshan last year as well, and again this year. For years, we have visited each other’s homes for Bappa’s darshan. But some people are appearing only after many years, " as reported by the news agency IANS.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by Eknath Shinde following his visit, he wrote: "I was present at Shivteerth, the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, and today took darshan of Shri Ganesh with devotion. On this occasion, I met Raj Thackeray and discussed various topics."

He further added, "We come every year to Raj Thackeray's home to take darshan of Shri Ganesh. However, this year, some other people also came, and on this occasion, the family gathered together. It felt joyful." The gathering included several notable figures from Maharashtra's political landscape. Along with MNS leader Nitin Sardesai and former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila Thackeray were also present during the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Visits MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai
Pune: Two Arrested For Liquor Sale On Ganesh Chaturthi; Case Registered Against ‘Matka King’ Nandu Naik
Pune: Two Arrested For Liquor Sale On Ganesh Chaturthi; Case Registered Against ‘Matka King’ Nandu Naik
A First Birthday Turned Funeral: Virar Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives, Entire Family Wiped Out
A First Birthday Turned Funeral: Virar Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives, Entire Family Wiped Out
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All You Need To Know
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All You Need To Know
Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja & Mumbaicha...
article-image

Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday to take part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The darshan took place at ‘Shivtirth,’ Raj Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai, where Lord Ganesha was welcomed with traditional fervour and devotion.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. The family took part in the Ganesh puja, offering prayers and performing rituals together in observance of the auspicious occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A First Birthday Turned Funeral: Virar Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives, Entire Family Wiped Out

A First Birthday Turned Funeral: Virar Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives, Entire Family Wiped Out

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All...

Judicial Reshuffle: CJ Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi Elevated To Supreme Court; 14...

Judicial Reshuffle: CJ Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi Elevated To Supreme Court; 14...

'Poor Women Don’t Need Poor Solutions, Our Work Must Help Them Build Wealth': Chetna Gala Sinha

'Poor Women Don’t Need Poor Solutions, Our Work Must Help Them Build Wealth': Chetna Gala Sinha

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: RPF Deploys Sniffer Dogs At Dadar Station For Passenger Safety Amid Festive...

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: RPF Deploys Sniffer Dogs At Dadar Station For Passenger Safety Amid Festive...