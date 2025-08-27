 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja & Mumbaicha Raja With Family To Offer Prayers | VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, offered prayers at two of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh mandals on Ganesh Chaturthi. He was joined by his wife and son during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), along with his family, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja mandals to offer prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. This visit marks a significant moment in the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, one of the city’s most vibrant festivals.

Uddhav Thackeray and his family were seen participating in the traditional rituals with devotion and enthusiasm. Lalbaugcha Raja, known for its massive footfall and spiritual significance, witnessed an overflow of devotees seeking blessings during the festival. Similarly, the Mumbaicha Raja mandal, another famous Ganpati mandal in the city.

article-image

Similarly, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The visit took place at Raj Thackeray's residence, ‘Shivtirth,’ in Mumbai, where Lord Ganesha was welcomed with great devotion and grandeur.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas. The Thackeray family participated in the Ganesh puja and offered prayers together, marking the auspicious occasion with traditional rituals.

article-image

A video that surfaced online showed Uddhav Thackeray offering prayers and seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa. As Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav with immense enthusiasm, this meeting between the Thackeray families stood out as a special moment of togetherness and shared devotion.

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with deep devotion and festive spirit. The 10-day festival, dedicated to Lord Ganpati, marks his arrival into homes and public mandals, celebrated with rituals, music, and vibrant decorations. From iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja to neighbourhood shrines, devotees are gathering in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity, peace, and new beginnings.

