 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited his cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence for Ganpati darshan. The Thackeray families gathered at ‘Shivtirth’ in Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO | X|@ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The visit took place at Raj Thackeray's residence, ‘Shivtirth,’ in Mumbai, where Lord Ganesha was welcomed with devotion and grandeur.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas. The Thackeray family participated in the Ganesh puja and offered prayers together, marking the auspicious occasion with traditional rituals.

A video surfaced online, showing Uddhav Thackeray offering prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati. As Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, the meeting between the Thackeray families stood out as a moment of togetherness and shared devotion.

The Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with great devotion and festive spirit. The 10-day festival, dedicated to Lord Ganpati, marks his arrival into homes and public mandals with rituals, music, and vibrant decorations. From iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja to the local community, devotees are gathering in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity, peace, and new beginnings.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video
'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates
Read Also
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Revokes Service Fee Imposed On Ganesh Mandals In Lonavala |...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai Weather On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains Likely To Hit City...
article-image

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati Bappa At Varsha In Mumbai

In other news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday, marking the start of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with devotion and tradition. On the occasion, CM Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, performed the aarti at their official residence, Varsha.

The Chief Minister and his family carried out the aarti and pooja as part of the ceremonial welcome for Lord Ganesha. A video that surfaced online captures the Fadnavis family performing rituals, offering prayers, and joyfully celebrating Ganpati Bappa’s arrival at their home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To...

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 FIRST Aarti Live: Special Prayer Perfomed For Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Idol,...

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 FIRST Aarti Live: Special Prayer Perfomed For Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Idol,...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Andhericha Raja Celebrates 60th Year With Salangpur Hanumanji Mandir Theme...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Andhericha Raja Celebrates 60th Year With Salangpur Hanumanji Mandir Theme...

Maharashtra: Jalna Doctor Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Scam Involving Fake Trading App And...

Maharashtra: Jalna Doctor Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Scam Involving Fake Trading App And...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Exposes Late-Night Work By Dapoli Municipal Council Pothole Repairs In...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Exposes Late-Night Work By Dapoli Municipal Council Pothole Repairs In...