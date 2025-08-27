Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO | X|@ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The visit took place at Raj Thackeray's residence, ‘Shivtirth,’ in Mumbai, where Lord Ganesha was welcomed with devotion and grandeur.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas. The Thackeray family participated in the Ganesh puja and offered prayers together, marking the auspicious occasion with traditional rituals.

A video surfaced online, showing Uddhav Thackeray offering prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati. As Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, the meeting between the Thackeray families stood out as a moment of togetherness and shared devotion.

The Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with great devotion and festive spirit. The 10-day festival, dedicated to Lord Ganpati, marks his arrival into homes and public mandals with rituals, music, and vibrant decorations. From iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja to the local community, devotees are gathering in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity, peace, and new beginnings.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati Bappa At Varsha In Mumbai

In other news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday, marking the start of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with devotion and tradition. On the occasion, CM Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, performed the aarti at their official residence, Varsha.

The Chief Minister and his family carried out the aarti and pooja as part of the ceremonial welcome for Lord Ganesha. A video that surfaced online captures the Fadnavis family performing rituals, offering prayers, and joyfully celebrating Ganpati Bappa’s arrival at their home.