NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra

Thane: In a surprising political turn in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has decided to sit on the opposition benches despite being a partner in the ruling Mahayuti alliance at the state level.

Mayoral polls aftermath

Following the election of Sharmila Pimpalolkar (Shinde Sena) as Mayor and Krishna Patil (BJP) as Deputy Mayor, Najib Mulla, the Thane City President for NCP (Ajit Pawar), gt has laid out the party's roadmap for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) post.

Key Developments in Thane

The Decision to Oppose

Najib Mulla clarified that while his party is in power in the state, in the Thane Municipal Corporation, they will fulfill the role of the opposition. He emphasized that their priority is the development of Thane and that they will "support good work and oppose the bad”. He also stated that we had discussed this topic and these options with Ajit Pawar on January 27 .

Two Options for the LoP Post

Mulla stated that the party is currently weighing two specific options for forming an opposition bloc to claim the LoP position:

Option A: Aligning with NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Option B: Aligning with MIM (AIMIM).

Current TMC Seat Distribution (2026 Election)

The recent elections held on January 15, 2026, resulted in a strong majority for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, but left the opposition fragmented.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 75 seats and is Ruling (Mahayuti). BJP has 28 seats and is Ruling (Mahayuti). NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 seats and is in the Opposition. NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 9 seats and is in the Opposition (Declared). AIMIM has 5 seats and is in the Opposition.

What This Means for Thane Politics

By seeking a tie-up with either the Sharad Pawar faction or the AIMIM, Najib Mulla is attempting to consolidate the scattered opposition votes to reach the threshold required for the Leader of the Opposition post.

The "Unification" Factor: If the two NCP factions unite for this specific purpose, it would create a 21-seat bloc, making them the undisputed lead opposition group.

The AIMIM Factor: An alliance with AIMIM (9 + 5 = 14 seats) would also strengthen their claim, though it might be mathematically tighter depending on the final stances of other smaller parties.

