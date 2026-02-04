Palghar Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Vasai Lake, Residents Demand Immediate Safety Measures

Palghar tragedy unfolds as a four-year-old boy drowns in a lake in Vasai East, prompting residents to demand urgent safety measures | Representational Image

Vasai, Feb 04: A four-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a lake in the Gavraipada area of Vasai East. The incident took place on Monday morning around 11.00 am. The deceased child has been identified as Vivek Shukla.

Incident near Tulshimama Lake

Vivek resided with his parents in the Jeevan Nagar area near the Hanuman Temple in Gavraipada. On Monday morning, while playing near his house, he wandered towards the Tulshimama Lake.

It is reported that he lost his balance and fell into the water. Local residents rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion, pulled him out of the lake, and immediately transported him to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Hospital.

Declared dead at hospital

Tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival, citing water entering his lungs and nose as the cause of death. The Waliv Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Lack of safety measures sparks outrage

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who pointed out that the lake lacks protective fencing or safety nets. Citizens are now demanding that the administration immediately address the lack of security at local water bodies to prevent such tragedies.

Also Watch:

Earlier drowning incident recalled

This incident follows a similar tragedy on November 26, 2025, where an 11-year-old boy drowned in a municipal lake in the Phulpada area of Virar East. In that case, a safety net installed at the lake snapped while the boy was playing on it, leading to his death.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/