 Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

A 48-year-old man and his 15-year-old daughter drowned in a rainwater-filled stone quarry pond in Virar East after the man entered the water and the girl followed in an attempt to rescue him, police said.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
A father and his teenage daughter drowned after entering a rainwater-filled stone quarry pond in Virar East | Representative Image

Virar, Jan 14: A father and his daughter drowned in a water-filled stone quarry pond in Virar on Wednesday afternoon.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Vinayak Atmaram Sitap (48) and his daughter Ekanksha (15), residents of Barfapada, Virar East.

Incident details

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

According to reports, the duo had gone to a nearby stone quarry around 3.00 pm on Wednesday. Rainwater had accumulated in the quarry, forming a deep pond.

Rescue attempt turns fatal

Vinayak reportedly entered the water to bathe but began drowning as he could not gauge its depth. In a desperate attempt to rescue her father, Ekanksha also entered the quarry. Tragically, both drowned in the deep water.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar
article-image

Bodies recovered, case registered

Upon being alerted by local residents, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and recovered both bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Virar Police have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) in connection with the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession...
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession...
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow
Mumbai Crime: Daylight Break-In In Borivali, Neighbours Catch 32-Year-Old Burglar Fleeing With...
Mumbai Crime: Daylight Break-In In Borivali, Neighbours Catch 32-Year-Old Burglar Fleeing With...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: SEC Clarifies PADU Machines Will Be Backup For Vote Counting
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: SEC Clarifies PADU Machines Will Be Backup For Vote Counting