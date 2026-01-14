Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

A father and his teenage daughter drowned after entering a rainwater-filled stone quarry pond in Virar East | Representative Image

Virar, Jan 14: A father and his daughter drowned in a water-filled stone quarry pond in Virar on Wednesday afternoon.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Vinayak Atmaram Sitap (48) and his daughter Ekanksha (15), residents of Barfapada, Virar East.

Incident details

According to reports, the duo had gone to a nearby stone quarry around 3.00 pm on Wednesday. Rainwater had accumulated in the quarry, forming a deep pond.

Rescue attempt turns fatal

Vinayak reportedly entered the water to bathe but began drowning as he could not gauge its depth. In a desperate attempt to rescue her father, Ekanksha also entered the quarry. Tragically, both drowned in the deep water.

Bodies recovered, case registered

Upon being alerted by local residents, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and recovered both bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Virar Police have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) in connection with the incident.

