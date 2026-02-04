Mumbai Bribery Crackdown: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books 2 BMC License Inspectors And Nashik Police Constable In Separate Cases

ACB book two BMC license inspectors and a Nashik police constable in separate cases | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 04: In two separate cases, the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked two licence inspectors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a police constable from Nashik police in alleged bribery cases.

BMC licence inspectors caught in trap

According to the ACB, in the first case, it was alleged that the glow signboard of the complainant’s café shop was unauthorised and that legal action would be taken if a fine of Rs 1.19 lakh was not paid immediately.

To avoid legal action, licence inspectors Kavita Dhanawade and Sayyad Imam, posted at the G/North ward of the BMC, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant and asked him to bring the amount on February 2. As the complainant did not want to bribe public servants, he appeared in person before the ACB and filed a complaint.

“In accordance with the complaint received, during the verification conducted, it was found that the public servants had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant for not taking legal action and, after negotiations, agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 35,000. Accordingly, during the trap action, licence inspector Kavita Dhanawade was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant. After that, when public servant Kavita Dhanawade called public servant Sayyad Imam and told him about the bribe amount, he agreed to it. Therefore, a case was registered against them,” the ACB said in a statement.

Nashik police constable booked

In another case, the ACB registered a case against police constable Sandeep Gangurde of Panchvati police station, Nashik. It was alleged that Gangurde demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to settle an accident case filed against him. As the complainant did not want to bribe the public servant, he filed a complaint with the ACB on February 2.

“In accordance with the complaint received, during the verification conducted, it was found that the public servant had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant to help him in the crime registered against him. Accordingly, during the trap operation conducted on Wednesday, the public servant accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, but became suspicious and fled to the bathroom of the police station. The public servant was chased and caught red-handed. Further investigation was conducted with regard to the bribe amount and the bribe amount was seized,” the ACB said in a statement.

