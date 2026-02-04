Justice Suresh Gupte's Inquiry Clears Bandra Gymkhana's September 2025 Elections, Affirms Fair Process

An independent inquiry led by Justice Suresh C Gupte, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, has concluded that the fiercely contested elections at the 7000-member Bandra Gymkhana on 28 September 2025, to elect its president and managing committee. |

Mumbai: An independent inquiry led by Justice Suresh C Gupte, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, has concluded that the fiercely contested elections at the 7000-member Bandra Gymkhana on 28 September 2025, to elect its president and managing committee, were conducted in a proper and fair manner and the results declared are reliable and acceptable.

Report Rebuts Allegations

​The findings, released on 2 February, affirmed that the elections, which were marred by allegations of irregularities, were conducted with total transparency, fairness, and procedural integrity.

​On 29 September 2025, the managing committee appointed the judge to inquire into the elections held the previous day. There were allegations that the results of the vote count were not carried out as per the norm. There were also allegations that election files were shifted out of the gymkhana office without the knowledge of the trustees and members. The inquiry was commissioned to investigate the allegations regarding the conduct of the polls and the subsequent declaration of results.

​Following an examination of evidence, including CCTV footage that was alleged to have been tampered with, and statements from gymkhana members, Justice Gupte’s report concluded that the Election Officer scrupulously followed all prescribed rules and maintained meticulous records. The report noted that it was "difficult to imagine what more could reasonably have been done" to ensure a fair process, effectively dismissing claims that the results were compromised.

Official Conclusion Quoted

​Justice Gupte stated: “The Inquiry Officer accordingly concludes that the elections to the posts of the President and Managing Committee of the Gymkhana... were conducted in a proper and fair manner and the results declared are reliable and acceptable.”

​The 90-year-old gymkhana elects a managing committee every two years and is managed by three trustees from the family of the original benefactors of the gymkhana, six elected managing committee members, a president, and some nominated members.

​The closely contested September elections elected three members from each of the two rival teams. Dr Cheryl Misquitta, a five-term president of the gymkhana, was re-elected as the president.

President's Response

​Misquitta, a doctor, who alleged that she was the victim of a "carefully orchestrated assault" by an opposition, said that the report brought a sense of closure to a period of intense internal friction.

​Theresa Aguiar from the other group asked this newspaper for a day's time for the gymkhana's managing committee to comment about the judge's order. However, the newspaper did not receive a statement by Wednesday evening.

​Statements from the United Christian Front described the ordeal as a "circus" that caused Dr Misquitta and her family significant emotional distress and saddled the Gymkhana with substantial legal costs, reportedly amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Recommendations for Future

​In his order, Justice Gupte added that for the future conduct of elections and better, more trustworthy management, it is advisable that along with a couple of office bearers or trustees, candidates contesting the elections—or in their absence, their authorised representatives, who must be voting members—should be allowed to witness the counting of votes in the designated area.

​They should be allowed only to observe the counting process and, if necessary, make notes, but not take part in any way or make suggestions or raise grievances during the counting process, the judge added.

​The judge also said that it is advisable that the records maintained in the gymkhana are not allowed to be removed from the gymkhana office. The Inquiry Officer is informed that this has been done over a long period as a matter of convenience, considering that the office bearers live in the vicinity of the gymkhana. Justice Gupte, however, added that it is also possible that in most cases, it would be a harmless exercise if such record is temporarily taken away and brought back to the gymkhana office.

