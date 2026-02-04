Dr Pravin Togadia's Navi Mumbai Visit: IHC President To Tour Hanuman Chalisa Centres & Discuss Community Issues

Praveen Togadia | File photo

Navi Mumbai: Dr. Pravin Togadia, National President of the International Hindu Council (IHC), will visit Navi Mumbai on February 6 as part of an organisational outreach programme, office-bearers said.

Tour Under Regional Leadership

The visit will be organised under the supervision of Uddhavrao Kharade, Regional General Secretary of the Konkan–Goa Province of the International Hindu Council. The information was shared by Kharade on Tuesday.

According to Manohar Totlani, Media Cell Head of the Thane Division, Dr. Togadia will visit several Hanuman Chalisa centres across Navi Mumbai to review activities and interact with members of the Hindu community in those localities. He is also scheduled to meet the organisation’s office-bearers and volunteers to provide guidance on strengthening the organisational structure and outlining future plans.

Legal Challenges Discussion

During the visit, Dr. Togadia will hold discussions with Advocate Sudip Gholap, Konkan Division Head of the National Advocate Forum of the International Hindu Council, on legal challenges faced by members of the Hindu community, judicial processes, and possible remedial measures, particularly in the context of alleged attacks and atrocities, Totlani said.

Read Also MBVV Police Impose Restrictions Near Exam Centres Ahead Of SSC, HSC Board Exams 2026

The Navi Mumbai tour will begin from Rabale, after which Dr. Togadia will visit Hanuman Chalisa centres at Digha, Yadav Nagar, Sainath Wadi, Airoli Sector 6, Nerul Sector 46, Nerul Sector 36, and New Seawoods Sector 50. At each location, he will interact with local office-bearers and volunteers to understand ground-level issues.

Kharade said the visit is expected to give momentum to the organisation’s expansion efforts in the Navi Mumbai region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/