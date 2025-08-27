 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Revokes Service Fee Imposed On Ganesh Mandals In Lonavala | VIDEO
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Revokes Service Fee Imposed On Ganesh Mandals In Lonavala | VIDEO

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde revoked the service fee for Ganesh mandals in Lonavala, supporting public sentiment and easing festival preparations by removing financial burdens on organizers.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Revokes Service Fee Imposed On Ganesh Mandals In Lonavala | VIDEO | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move welcomed by Ganesh mandals and devotees across Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has officially revoked the decision to impose service fees on Ganesh mandals in Lonavala. The reversal comes after widespread public opposition and concerns raised by local cultural organizations and festival organizers.

The initial decision, taken by the local civic authorities in Lonavala, had proposed charging a “service fee” to Ganesh mandals for using public spaces and availing civic services during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The move was criticized for putting financial pressure on smaller mandals and potentially discouraging community participation in the celebrations.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde intervened following representations from various mandal leaders and social groups. Speaking to the media, Shinde emphasized the cultural and spiritual importance of Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra, particularly in cities like Lonavala, which sees a surge in tourists and devotees during the festive season.

In the video where DCM Shinde can be seen conversing with an official said, “the sarvajanik mandals are continuing our culture, why is service fee imposed on them.” said Shinde. He directed the Lonavala Municipal Council to immediately cancel the proposed charges and ensure smooth cooperation with mandals during the festival.

The decision has been met with appreciation from mandal organizers and local leaders, who praised Shinde for standing with the people. Many believe this move will help preserve the inclusive and community-driven spirit of the festival. This marks another instance of the state government showing sensitivity toward cultural sentiments and public welfare.

