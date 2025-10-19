Mumbai Crime: Bhoiwada Police Seizes 700 Kgs Beef From Truck In Dadar; Driver Arrested, Two On Run | FP Photo

Mumbai: A shocking case of illegal beef transportation was caught on Sunday morning when the Bhoiwada Police seized a truck loaded with 700 kilograms of beef in the Dadar area. The police arrested the truck driver, identified as Javed Nasir Khan (34), while two others suspected to be involved in the supply chain are currently on the run.

According to officials, the vehicle was intercepted during early morning checks near Dadar, following a tip-off about the movement of illegal meat through central Mumbai. When officers inspected the truck, they discovered large quantities of meat suspected to be beef, neatly packed and ready for distribution. The consignment was immediately seized, and samples have been sent for forensic verification.

Also Watch

The Bhoiwada Police have registered a case under the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act and the Transport of Animals Act, both of which carry stringent penalties for slaughtering or transporting cows and their progeny, according to report by ABP Majha. In Maharashtra, beef possession or sale is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to ₹10,000.

Police sources said that investigations are underway to trace the source of the beef and identify the network behind the illegal trade. “We are questioning the driver to find out where the consignment originated and where it was headed. The other two suspects will be arrested soon,” an officer said.

The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for tighter monitoring of meat transport vehicles across Mumbai. For many, it is a reminder of how deeply sensitive and strictly regulated the issue of beef remains in India, where state laws reflect both cultural sentiment and animal protection priorities.