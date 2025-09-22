Fact-Check: Old Video Of British Pakistanis Clashing At UK Restaurant Over 'Beef' Resurfaces With Misleading Claims

Fact-Check Reveals Incident Involved British Pakistanis, Not Indian Hindus | X/@TimesAlgebraIND

Sheffield: A video claiming to show "Indian Hindus clashing at a Pakistani restaurant" in the United Kingdom after being served beef, has resurfaced on social media with provocative captions.

The footage, however, is from an incident in January 2025 at the Abaseen Diner in Sheffield and involved British Pakistani citizens, not Hindus. Five men were arrested at the time for criminal damage and affray.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Here's What Really Happened

According to The Star, the clash broke out after customers at the newly opened restaurant complained of being served beef instead of lamb. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the group caused damage worth about £2,000, roughly Rs 2 lakh, to the doors and windows.

No serious injuries were reported. The owner, Mohammad Ullah, intervened to stop the violence before police made five arrests. Those detained were later released on bail.

Circulation of Misleading Claims

The video reappeared on X on September 22, with a caption alleging that “Indian Hindus” had been attacked after being served beef by Pakistanis. This framing misrepresented the event and shifted the narrative to suggest a communal conflict targeting Hindus. The misleading claim spread widely despite clear evidence that the individuals involved were British Pakistanis and the clash stemmed from a dispute over food service.

The resurfacing shows how old footage can be recycled with altered context to inflame religious sensitivities and fuel misinformation.

According to a 2024 research by The Washington Post, titled 'Outrage is key to online misinformation, Science study finds', outrage-driven posts from low-quality sources are more likely to be shared without verification. Experts have previously warned that such content, particularly around cultural and religious issues, can deepen divisions in diverse communities.