Video: Empty Chairs Mark Walkout At UN As Netanyahu Addresses Assembly, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’ In Gaza | X/@owenshroyer1776

New York: Scores of diplomats walked out of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, September 26, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered to address the session, protesting Israel’s military actions in Gaza.



Netanyahu, in his address, said that Israel “will finish the job” in Gaza and that the speech was being broadcast across the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas.

Walkout Hinting at Israel's Global Isolation



Nearly all representatives from Arab and Muslim countries walked out during Netanyahu’s speech, joined by diplomats from several African nations and some European states, Axios reported. The walkout reflects growing international criticism of Israel as it faces global isolation, with its principal support coming from US President Donald Trump.



Ahead of the address, Israeli military intelligence reportedly used loudspeakers across Gaza to broadcast the Prime Minister’s remarks and took over phones to live-stream the speech. Netanyahu called on Hamas leaders to surrender, release hostages, and lay down their weapons, while asserting that many world leaders privately commend Israel’s intelligence services.

Shift in International Recognition



The walkout comes after a dramatic shift in global positions, with nations including Australia, Britain, Canada, and France recognising Palestine as a state, citing the need to preserve a two-state solution and bring the ongoing war to a close. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had addressed the General Assembly remotely the previous day after being denied a US visa, affirming that Palestinians would never leave Gaza despite the suffering endured.



So far, 157 UN member countries have recognised Palestine as a state, signalling widespread international support for Palestinian sovereignty.