Israel Becomes 1st Nation To Recognise Somaliland, Somalia’s Breakaway Region, As Independent Sovereign State

Israel has become the first country to formally recognise the Republic of Somaliland as an independent nation, more than 30 years after the territory declared its separation from Somalia.

The declaration was signed on December 26, 2025, by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, while Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi signed on behalf of his country.

Somaliland, a Sunni Muslim-majority region, briefly gained independence in 1960 and was recognised at the time by Israel and 34 other nations before voluntarily uniting with Somalia. It formally broke away in 1991, but until now had not received official recognition from any country, despite several influential states, including the UK, Ethiopia, Turkey, the UAE, Denmark, Kenya and Taiwan, maintaining liaison offices there.

Speaking to President Abdullahi over the phone, Netanyahu described the relationship between the two sides as “historic and seminal.” He said Israel looks forward to cooperation in areas such as economic development, agriculture and social welfare.

Netanyahu also invited Abdullahi to visit Israel and said he would convey Somaliland’s interest in joining the Abraham Accords to US President Donald Trump. Abdullahi said he would visit Israel “as soon as possible.”

According to Netanyahu’s office, the prime minister thanked Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Mossad Director David Barnea and the intelligence agency for their role in advancing the recognition process, and extended wishes of prosperity and freedom to the people of Somaliland.

Sa’ar later announced on X that both countries would open embassies and appoint ambassadors.

The recognition follows reports earlier this year that Somaliland was among several countries engaged in discussions with Israel regarding the possible resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.