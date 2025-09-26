'Turned 7 Indian Jets To Dust': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Baseless Claims At UNGA - VIDEO

Shehbaz Sharif | X/@sidhant

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, made baseless claims of downing seven Indian jets during the military confrontation with India in May.

“Our falcons took flight and turned 7 Indian jets into scrap,” Sharif said at the UNGCA."

Pakistan has repeatedly made unverified claims of shooting down five Indian Air Force jets, assertions that India has consistently dismissed as “baseless,” citing the lack of any supporting evidence from Pakistan. Now, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come forward with yet another unsubstantiated claim, this time alleging the downing of seven jets.

India To Reply Tomorrow

Reportedly, tomorrow morning, India will exercise its right of reply, fielding its youngest diplomat to answer the Pakistani PM's remarks.

Credits Donald Trump For Ceasefire

Crediting U.S. President Donald Trump for brokering peace between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described Trump as a “man of peace.”

"Had he (Donald Trump) not intervened in a timely and decisive manner, the consequences of a full-fledged war could have been catastrophic," he said.

"Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, this is the least we could do for his love for peace.” he added.

Notably, India has repeatedly denied claims of any foreign intervention in brokering the ceasefire that followed Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan. India's stance has been that Pakistan's DGMO contacted the Indian DGMO after which an agreement over ceasefire was reached.

The operation came in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.

Earlier in the day, Sharif and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the meeting, Sharif and Munir invited Trump to visit Pakistan at his convenience. Some reports claim that the two were kept waiting for a while in the Oval Office ahead of their meeting.

An official statement released by Pakistan said that the Prime Minister praised Trump for his “bold, courageous, and decisive leadership in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire.”