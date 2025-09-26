 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Lauds US President Donald Trump For 'Facilitating Pakistan-India Ceasefire' At White House - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Donald Trump with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir | X/@sidhant

Washington DC: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met with former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday. During the meeting, Sharif and Munir invited Trump to visit Pakistan at his convenience. Some reports claim that the two were kept waiting for a while in the Oval Office ahead of their meeting.

An official statement released by Pakistan said that the Prime Minister praised Trump for his “bold, courageous, and decisive leadership in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire.”

Notably, India has repeatedly denied claims of any foreign intervention in brokering the ceasefire that followed Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan. India stance has been that Pakistan's DGMO contacted Indian DGMO after which an aggrement over ceasefire was reached.

The operation came in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with US President Donald J Trump at the Oval Office today. The Prime Minister lauded President Trump's bold, courageous and decisive leadership for facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire and praised his initiative to invite key Muslim world leaders in efforts to bring an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East," the Pakistani statement read.

"The leaders discussed enhancing the bilateral partnership, with the Prime Minister inviting US investment in Pakistan's key sectors and stressing the need to further enhance security and intelligence cooperation. The Prime Minister also extended a warm and cordial invitation to President Trump to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his convenience," the statement added.

