US: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces

Los Angeles: A massive fire broke out at a Chevron oil refinery in the United States' Los Angeles County on Thursday night (local time). Multiple explosions were reported at the factory in El Segundo. The refinery is located south of the Los Angeles airport.

Authorities reached the sport after receiving information. Firefighting operations are currently underway. Terrifying visuals of the fire surfaced online. Huge flames could be seen billowing out of the refinery, engulfing surrounding areas.

Right now multiple firefighters are battling a massive fire inside a part a Chevron oil refinery in el segundo California officials say its unclear on how the fire ignited as fire spreads

So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. Due to the massive flames, entire sky over Los Angeles turned orange due to the flames.

As per authorities, there is no immediate threat to public statement, reported NDTV. The firefighters reportedly managed to contain the blaze to one side of the factory.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed about the situation. "The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety," the California Governor's office said in an X post.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also took stock of the situation. "I’ve been briefed on the fire in El Segundo outside of our city limits and I’ve also spoken with Supervisor @HollyJMitchell. LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time. We will continue to monitor this situation," Los Angeles Mayor said in an X post.

A detailed probe has been initiated into the fire incident.