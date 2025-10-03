 US: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces

US: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces

A massive fire broke out at a Chevron oil refinery in the United States' Los Angeles County on Thursday night (local time).

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
US: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces (Screengrab) | X/@awsalerts

Los Angeles: A massive fire broke out at a Chevron oil refinery in the United States' Los Angeles County on Thursday night (local time). Multiple explosions were reported at the factory in El Segundo. The refinery is located south of the Los Angeles airport.

Authorities reached the sport after receiving information. Firefighting operations are currently underway. Terrifying visuals of the fire surfaced online. Huge flames could be seen billowing out of the refinery, engulfing surrounding areas.

Video of The Massive Fire:

So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. Due to the massive flames, entire sky over Los Angeles turned orange due to the flames.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region
Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region
MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 500 Vacancies Begins; Check Exam Details Here
MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 500 Vacancies Begins; Check Exam Details Here
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Ties Knot With Lovish Oberoi In Amritsar; Star Indian Batter Misses Wedding Due To Match Commitment
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Ties Knot With Lovish Oberoi In Amritsar; Star Indian Batter Misses Wedding Due To Match Commitment
Bombay High Court Upholds SBI Decision To Declare Anil Ambani’s Account As Fraud
Bombay High Court Upholds SBI Decision To Declare Anil Ambani’s Account As Fraud

As per authorities, there is no immediate threat to public statement, reported NDTV. The firefighters reportedly managed to contain the blaze to one side of the factory.

California Governor's Reaction:

California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed about the situation. "The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety," the California Governor's office said in an X post.

Los Angeles Mayor's Reaction:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also took stock of the situation. "I’ve been briefed on the fire in El Segundo outside of our city limits and I’ve also spoken with Supervisor @HollyJMitchell. LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time. We will continue to monitor this situation," Los Angeles Mayor said in an X post.

A detailed probe has been initiated into the fire incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Consequence Of Pak's Oppressive Approach': India Reacts To Unrest In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir -...

'Consequence Of Pak's Oppressive Approach': India Reacts To Unrest In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir -...

Powerful 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Cebu Island In Philippines, Death Toll Rises To 72

Powerful 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Cebu Island In Philippines, Death Toll Rises To 72

VIDEO Shows Pakistan Police Brutally Assaulting Journalists During Raid At Islamabad Press Club Amid...

VIDEO Shows Pakistan Police Brutally Assaulting Journalists During Raid At Islamabad Press Club Amid...

US: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces

US: Massive Fire Breaks Out Chevron oil Refinery In Los Angeles; Terrifying Video Surfaces

India Destroyed 10 Pakistan's Aircraft, Including F-16 & J-17 Fighter Jets, During Operation...

India Destroyed 10 Pakistan's Aircraft, Including F-16 & J-17 Fighter Jets, During Operation...