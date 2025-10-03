India Destroyed Pakistan's F-16, J-17 Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief's BIG Revelation (Screengrab) | X

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday (October 3) hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. The IAF Chief said that Pakistan fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese J-17s, were shot down by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.

He further stated that India had brought Pakistan to a stage where the neighbouring country asked for a "ceasefire". Air Chief Marshal Singh made these remarks while addressing a press conference as part of 93rd anniversary of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also highlighted that when Islamabad approached New Delhi for a ceasefire, as a mature nation, India decided to end hostilities as the Indian Armed Forces achieved all their target.

"I think the way that whole event went by, the way in the aftermath that three or four days of conflict that we had with our western neighbour, it stands as a lesson which will go down in history that, you know, this is one war that was started with a very clear objective and it was terminated in a quick time without, you know, just prolonging it," the IAF Chief said.

"We are seeing what is happening in the world, the two wars that are going on, there is no talk about termination, but we could make them reach a stage where they ask for a ceasefire, ask for termination of hostilities, and also we took a call as a nation to terminate those hostilities because our own objectives were met. I think this is something that the world needs to learn from us, and I have said this earlier also," he added.