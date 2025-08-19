Mumbai News: Special MCOCA Court Denies Discharge To Auto Driver In 2021 Dahisar Plot-Grabbing Assault Case

Special MCOCA Court Denies Discharge To Auto Driver In 2021 Dahisar Plot-Grabbing Assault Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has refused to discharge an autorickshaw driver who worked allegedly for gangster Mandar Borkar, in connection with the case registered for allegedly attempting to kill a developer and his associates, including a lawyer in an attempt to grab the plot in July 2021.

Assault on Developer and Associates at Plot Site

It is further case of prosecution that in July, 2021, Divyesh Desai and Taukir Khan, who owned a plot in Dahisar had formed a construction firm but they learnt that accused Arun Upadhyay and Mukesh Bhatia and other co-accused removed signboard of Desai.

It is further alleged that on July 18, 2021 Desai, Khan along with others and their lawyer had visited the disputed plot, wherein they were confronted by 15-20 people. The group threatened the complainant and assaulted them with sword, iron rod and wooden sticks and causing injury to them.

Gangster Mandar Borkar Allegedly Behind Plot Grab

The prosecution had claimed that the accused had hired Borkar to take possession of the plot from Desai and Khan. After the probe, the police booked 15 people, including auto driver Vikas Kamble and Borikar. Kamble, who is also an accused, had approached the court for discharge, claiming he had no role to play in the crime.

The special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, however, contended that it was from Kamble’s auto, the accused had taken out all the weapons which were used to attack the complainant and his associates.