Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Blames Sharad Pawar For Social Conflicts Over Maratha-OBC Reservation

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has launched a sharp attack on NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, alleging that Pawar is responsible for the current rift, discord, and social conflict among various communities in Maharashtra.

“The sin of creating division and disharmony in society rests with Sharad Pawar,” said Vikhe Patil while addressing reporters during his visit to Buldhana on Thursday.

Comments on Maratha and OBC Reservation Controversy

Commenting on the ongoing Maratha and OBC reservation controversy, Vikhe Patil stated that the situation could have been avoided if Sharad Pawar, who was the Chief Minister in 1994, had included the Maratha community in the reservation framework back then.

“If Pawar Saheb had taken the decision to include the Maratha community in 1994, today’s situation of social conflict would never have arisen,” he said.

Context of OBC Protests

The minister’s remarks come at a time when the OBC community has taken an aggressive stand against the government over its decision to grant reservation benefits to the Maratha community. The state government’s September 2 Government Resolution (GR) related to the Maratha quota was recently challenged in the Bombay High Court, where the court refused to stay the GR. Following the court’s decision, several OBC leaders intensified their opposition to the state government.

Balancing Maratha and OBC Rights

Aligning his stance partially with that of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, Vikhe Patil clarified that the government is working to ensure reservation for the Maratha community without affecting the rights of OBCs.

“According to the Hyderabad Gazetteer, the government’s process ensures that OBC reservations remain untouched while extending benefits to the Maratha community,” he said.

Questioning OBC Opposition

However, the senior BJP leader raised a pointed question to the OBC community: “When you were granted reservation, did the Maratha community ever oppose it? Then why should there be opposition now?” he asked.

