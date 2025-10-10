Maharashtra News: OBC Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Threatens Mumbai, Pune, Thane Blockade Over Kunbi Certificate GR; VIDEO

OBC leader Vijay Wadettiwar | X - @VijayWadettiwar

Mumbai: Mounting anger within the Other Backward Class (OBC) community spilled onto the streets of Nagpur on Friday as thousands participated in a massive rally demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Maharashtra government’s September 2 government resolution (GR).

The resolution allows Marathas with Kunbi lineage documents to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, making them eligible for OBC reservation benefits.

Addressing the massive gathering, OBC leader Vijay Wadettiwar warned the Mahayuti government to immediately revoke the controversial GR or face a larger agitation across the state. Issuing a stern warning, Wadettiwar declared, “The Nagpur rally is just a trailer. If the government fails to withdraw the GR, we will not only block Mumbai but also Pune and Thane.”

Protest March and Participation

The protest, organised under the banner of ‘Sakal OBC Maha Morcha,’ saw a huge turnout, with demonstrators marching from Yeshwant Stadium to Samvidhan Square — a 3-km route — shouting slogans and holding placards that read “Ek Mission – OBC Arakshan” and “Mahayuti Sarkar cannot take away OBC rights under the Constitution.”

Prominent leaders including Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, Laxman Hake, Mahadev Jankar, MP Prashant Padol, Pratibha Dhanorkar, Sunil Kedar, Manikrao Thakre, Abhijit Wanjar, Ramdas Masram, Balasaheb Mangrulkar, Anil Deshmukh (NCP – Sharad Pawar faction), and Nawanath Waghmare among others participated in the rally.

OBC Leaders Voice Concerns

While addressing the rally Wadettiwar said, “The September 2 GR has disturbed the entire OBC community. Thousands of Kunbi certificates are being distributed daily in Marathwada. This has triggered a wave of despair among OBC youths — some have even resorted to suicide,” Wadettiwar said.

He accused the government of ignoring the 374 OBC castes that contributed to its electoral success. “Did this government come to power only because of Jarange’s agitation? The OBCs also gave their mandate, but today they are being betrayed,” he remarked.

Political and Social Implications

In a sharp political jibe, Wadettiwar challenged the Mahayuti government’s commitment to OBCs. “If your government’s DNA truly belongs to the OBCs, cancel this GR and prove it,” he said.

He alleged that the Maratha community is powerful and socially dominant — being allowed to encroach into the OBC quota. “The Marathas are strong, well-established, and represented by champions like Hind Kesari wrestlers, whereas OBCs remain socio-economically weaker. How can the OBC community survive this intrusion?” he asked.

Also Watch:

Calling the fight an “existential battle” for OBCs, Wadettiwar demanded that Maharashtra emulate Telangana, which provides 42% reservation, ensuring equitable representation without conflict between communities.

“We are not afraid of threats or pressure. This is a fight for our survival and constitutional rights, and we will not stop until justice is done.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/