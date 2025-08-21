 Mumbai’s Afghan Church Row: Bollywood Films Under Fire For Hurting Christian Sentiments
Mumbai's Afghan Church Row: Bollywood Films Under Fire For Hurting Christian Sentiments

The Afghan Church, officially the St John the Evangelist Church, said that a few movie scenes were shot at the church around four months ago, but clarified that the fight sequences were probably recorded at a set that recreated the church's interior.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:18 AM IST
Mumbai's Afghan Church Row: Bollywood Films Under Fire For Hurting Christian Sentiments

After the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film, Param Sundari, was criticised by Christian groups for featuring shots of a couple flirting inside a church, another Bollywood movie, Baaghi 4, scheduled to be released next month, has been condemned for making the Afghan Church in Colaba the setting for violent scenes.

Afghan Church Clarifies on Film Shoot

The Afghan Church, officially the St John the Evangelist Church, said that a few movie scenes were shot at the church around four months ago, but clarified that the fight sequences were probably recorded at a set that recreated the church's interior.

Activists Demand CBFC Action

The Christian Reform United People Association wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding the removal of the scenes and punitive action for hurting religious sentiments. Church activist Cyril Dara asked the Afghan Church to stop renting out its premises for film shoots. 

Call to Stop Rentals for Film Shoots

"I have been told that the issue will be taken up with the bishop. I have asked the bishop to issue necessary letter to the church pastorate committee and the priest-in-charge and initiate necessary action and stop these unwanted activities inside the church premises," said Dara who added that the churches are not relevant to the script of the films, and the scenes show the Christian Community in a poor light. Dara demanded that the scenes shot in the church be edited out of the movies. 

Mumbai News: Byculla’s Antonio De Souza High School Marks 200 Years With Bicentennial Celebrations
Pastoral Committee Defends Sanctity

Christopher Elisha, member of the church's pastoral committee, said that the film crew had been specifically instructed to not shoot fight sequences inside the church. "What happened was that they filmed a few scenes and then asked us whether the furniture could be moved to accomodate a fight scene. We said that the chairs are fixed on the ground. We are particular in maintaining the sanctity of the church," said Elisha.

Historic Church’s Restoration and Fundraising

The Afghan Church, consecrated in 1858 CE, was inaugurated last year after extensive restoration. Elisha said that the premises are rented out for music events because they need the funds for the upkeep of the building.

