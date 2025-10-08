Mumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway | File Pic

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Airport Customs has exposed a network of employees employed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), who were impersonating AIU officers to extort valuables and money from passengers, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Customs department, “Based on surveillance, the officers of AIU at CSMIA, Mumbai, have apprehended three employees employed by MIAL, impersonating themselves as Customs AIU officers. Preliminary investigations reveal that they stopped passengers in the departure area after Customs check in the Arrival Hall, and examined the baggage of the passengers and extorted valuables and money from them.”

The statement further noted, “Their actions constitute a serious breach of trust and violate laws related to impersonation, harassment, and extortion, as they demanded or obtained valuables or benefits from passengers under the guise of customs official authority. Detailed investigation is being carried out to apprehend the persons involved in the network and further necessary action will be taken in accordance with law.”

A Customs officer clarified that the investigation has so far identified certain employees involved in the racket, and a case will be registered with the police once additional details are gathered. No arrests have been made at this stage. A spokesperson from MIAL stated, “Based on information received from the air intelligence unit of the central board of indirect taxes and customs, MIAL has extended all cooperation to the authorities to carry out further investigations.” However, MIAL did not respond to queries regarding the suspension of the accused employees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/