 Mumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway

Mumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway

Mumbai Airport Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) uncovered a racket where three Mumbai International Airport employees impersonated AIU officers to extort valuables and money from passengers. Stopping travelers post-Customs, they examined baggage illegally. Investigations continue; no arrests yet, and MIAL is cooperating with authorities.

Somendra Sharma Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway | File Pic

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Airport Customs has exposed a network of employees employed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), who were impersonating AIU officers to extort valuables and money from passengers, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Customs department, “Based on surveillance, the officers of AIU at CSMIA, Mumbai, have apprehended three employees employed by MIAL, impersonating themselves as Customs AIU officers. Preliminary investigations reveal that they stopped passengers in the departure area after Customs check in the Arrival Hall, and examined the baggage of the passengers and extorted valuables and money from them.”

Read Also
'Decked Up & Ready To Roll!': First Look Of Fully-Decorated Mumbai Metro 3 Rake Unveiled; Worli To...
article-image

The statement further noted, “Their actions constitute a serious breach of trust and violate laws related to impersonation, harassment, and extortion, as they demanded or obtained valuables or benefits from passengers under the guise of customs official authority. Detailed investigation is being carried out to apprehend the persons involved in the network and further necessary action will be taken in accordance with law.”

A Customs officer clarified that the investigation has so far identified certain employees involved in the racket, and a case will be registered with the police once additional details are gathered. No arrests have been made at this stage. A spokesperson from MIAL stated, “Based on information received from the air intelligence unit of the central board of indirect taxes and customs, MIAL has extended all cooperation to the authorities to carry out further investigations.” However, MIAL did not respond to queries regarding the suspension of the accused employees.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process
'People Are Very Careless In India': England Traveller BASHES Jaipur Residents For Littering, Desi Netizens Support Him
'People Are Very Careless In India': England Traveller BASHES Jaipur Residents For Littering, Desi Netizens Support Him
'One Of The Best Decisions...': NBA Legend Allen Iverson Explains Reason Behind Being Sober For Six Months
'One Of The Best Decisions...': NBA Legend Allen Iverson Explains Reason Behind Being Sober For Six Months
Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Fire: People Filming Truck-Tanker Collision From Nearby Hotel Run For Life As LPG Cylinders Explode; VIDEO
Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Fire: People Filming Truck-Tanker Collision From Nearby Hotel Run For Life As LPG Cylinders Explode; VIDEO

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3 Inaugurates Today! Here Is What Makes Aqua Line Special

Mumbai Metro 3 Inaugurates Today! Here Is What Makes Aqua Line Special

Mumbai Cybercrime: Police Arrest Director Of Ascent IT Services In ₹4.12 Crore Share Market Fraud...

Mumbai Cybercrime: Police Arrest Director Of Ascent IT Services In ₹4.12 Crore Share Market Fraud...

Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out 'Aggregators Policy' To Regulate App-Based Transport Sector

Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out 'Aggregators Policy' To Regulate App-Based Transport Sector

Mumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway

Mumbai Airport Employees Impersonate Customs Officers, Extort Passengers: AIU Investigation Underway

Palghar: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Childbirth At Manor Govt Hospital; Family Alleges Medical...

Palghar: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Childbirth At Manor Govt Hospital; Family Alleges Medical...