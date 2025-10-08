‘Once He Followed My Friend’: Frequent Monkey Sightings Near Mumbai's Bhavan’s College In Andheri Spark Safety Concerns

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Students and visitors at Andheri’s Bhavan’s College have voiced concerns over the frequent presence of a grey langur (monkey) near the campus, according to a Mid-Day report dated October 8. The monkeys have reportedly been seen approaching people and even perching on their shoulders, sparking safety and security worries among those on campus.

Requests have been made to safely rescue the animal. An undergraduate students from Bhavan's College said that the monkey was spotted after Ganesh Chaturthi holidays.

Describing one of the encounters with the monkey, the student told Mid Day, "It once followed my friend for a short distance since she was carrying food. We rushed off, and it left us alone. Now, when she spots the langur, she walks in the other direction." For the safety of the students, the campus has also put of instructions explaining them if a monkey is spotted, the report mentioned.

'Monkey has started coming near humans, it’s frightening'

While speaking to Mid Day, a local shop owner said, "Initially, when the langur was seen in the vicinity, it used to maintain distance from humans and avoid getting close. For the past few days, it has started coming near humans, and it’s frightening."

Efforts to rescue the monkey is underway, says sources

Sources from the forest department told the daily that efforts to rescue the animal is underway with the help of the NGO RAWW.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane explains increasing monkey spotting in urban areas

Pawan Sharma, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane told Mid Day, "Many times, young males or ex-alpha males are pushed out of the forests due to territorial fights and start residing near human settlements due to easy availability of food and shelter."

He further added that settlement of group of piramates often cause due to various reasons as many locals feed them while also due to the mismanagement of edible waste. Speaking of capturing the animals, Sharma informed Mid Day, "Capturing healthy animals from the suburbs is not allowed, as it is equally a part of their habitat. However, in cases where animals are causing life-threatening or severe problems, the situation has to be evaluated, and they must be captured or trapped and rehabilitated."