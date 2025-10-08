 Mumbai News: Cement Slurry From Mixing Plant Dumped Into Chembur Mangroves, Activists Slam Authorities' Inaction
Environmental activists have raised alarm over cement slurry from a Chembur mixing plant being dumped into Mahul mangroves. Despite complaints to MPCB, BMC, and police, authorities remain inactive. Videos posted online show pollution threatening mangroves, vital for storm and climate protection. Residents allege long-term illegal dumping; NGT seeks official response.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Cement Slurry From Mixing Plant Dumped Into Chembur Mangroves, Activists Slam Authorities' Inaction | X @mumbaimatterz

Mumbai: Environmental activists have raised an alarm over cement slurry from a mixing plant in Mahul, Chembur, being directly released into mangroves. Despite repeated complaints, authorities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and police, have allegedly failed to act. A video shared on social media shows slurry flowing into mangroves near the Mumbai Police Automobile Junkyard on BPT Salt Pans Road, Mahul.

Tweet By Environmental Group Mumbai Matters

Environmental group Mumbai Matters posted the clip on X, urging authorities to intervene, calling mangroves natural defences against storm surges and climate impacts. “Cement Slurry from the cement mixing plant is being let out into the mangroves at BPT Salt pans Road, next to the Mumbai Police Automobile Junkyard, Mahul end. Coastal mangrove forests are natural defence protecting from storm surge, shorelines, and mitigating the effects of climate change,” reads the post.

Maharashtra: 3, Including US National, Booked In Bhiwandi For Practising Banned Religious...
article-image

In response, BMC’s official handle said the complaint was forwarded to the M-East ward. However, M-East ward officer Ujwal Ingole claimed the area falls under M-West ward, while M-West officer Shankar Bhosale said no complaint had been received. Residents and activists allege the illegal discharge has persisted for years. Chembur activist Satish Shetty said companies release wastewater intentionally to avoid using the in-built dewatering systems.

“The MPCB, which grants permissions, conducts a few inspections in Mumbai. The BMC’s role is limited,” he said. Vanashakti director Stalin D said he had complained about the same site two years ago, but no action followed. “The Wadala-Sewri-Mahul green belt is being exploited for dumping debris and hazardous waste. Despite High Court orders, police ignore evidence and offenders face token fines,” he added. Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Mumbai district collector to respond to Vanashakti’s complaint on illegal debris dumping in Wadala wetlands.

